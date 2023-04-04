 Bhopal: Neighbour rapes 5-year-old girl on pretext of playing with her, held
HomeBhopalBhopal: Neighbour rapes 5-year-old girl on pretext of playing with her, held

Police have registered an FIR against 19-year-old accused, under sections of the POCSO Act and rape.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old man in Kolar of Bhopal city, on Monday, said officials. According to reports, the accused lured the girl to him on the pretext of playing with her and then sexually assaulted and raped her.

The girl's mother saw her naked with the accused. Immediately, the minor's mother raised an alarm. Locals gathered and handed over the accused to the police. Police have registered an FIR under sections of the POCSO Act. The incident has caused outrage in the community, with many calling for strict action against the accused.

According to SI Lakshmi Patel of Kolar police station, minor lives with her relatives in Kolar, while the accused runs a salon shop near her house and lives in Kanhakunj Kolar. The incident took place on Monday night around seven o'clock, when the girl was playing on the stairs of her house. The accused lifted her from the stairs on the pretext of caressing her and took her to a place near his shop, where he raped her.

The police have arrested the accused, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

