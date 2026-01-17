 MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav

The CM also accused the Congress of leaving Bhopal to die. He blamed the previous Congress government for leaving the UCC plant abandoned for 40 years and also criticized the then Congress government for allowing the factory owner Warren Anderson to escape. Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology for it, as the Bhopal gas tragedy is a blot on the Congress, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav visited the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant site here on Saturday. This was the first time when any CM visited the UCC plant in past 40 years of Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This biggest industrial disaster in the world had occurred in 1984.

He visited the site without any mask, conveying the message that now the UCC plant site was safe after disposal of chemical waste.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
article-image

He said that the state government would undertake development work, including the construction of a memorial in the complex, under the guidance of the court. All parties would be consulted and taken into confidence. The state government would work for the reconstruction of this area.

The CM took stock of the site after disposal of 350 MT dumped chemicals. He said that the comprehensive development and reconstruction of the premises would now be undertaken, with decisions made in consultation with the community and affected parties.

FPJ Shorts
CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Pune Voters Backed PM Modi And BJP, Not Rejection Of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Civic Poll Rout
CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Pune Voters Backed PM Modi And BJP, Not Rejection Of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Civic Poll Rout
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter Elbers And Other Senior Officials
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter Elbers And Other Senior Officials
NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Leadership Network
NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Leadership Network

The CM also accused the Congress of leaving Bhopal to die. He blamed the previous Congress government for leaving the UCC plant abandoned for 40 years and also criticized the then Congress government for allowing the factory owner Warren Anderson to escape.

Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology for it as the Bhopal gas tragedy is a blot on the Congress, he said.

The CM said that the current government, using modern scientific methods, had disposed of the toxic waste, ensuring complete environmental and human safety.

Toxic waste at the factory was disposed of under the guidance of the high court.

He said after the gas tragedy, the then government committed a grave act of negligence by abandoning the area. Congress government did not take any decision to remove the toxic waste spread in the factory and the site was closed after this horrific tragedy. He said that even when the UPA government was in power at the Centre, nothing was done for the development of this gas-affected region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Memorial To Be Built At UCC Complex, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road,...
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road,...
MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan...
MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan...
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father