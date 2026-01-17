MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress legislator Phool Singh Baraiya’s statement over the rape of SC/ST women heated up the political scene in the state.

The BJP has taken an aggressive stance against the remark. The BJP workers held protests across the state demanding action against Baraiya.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Rahul Gandhi should see that the legislator of his party was issuing statements to sow the seeds of discord in the society.

Rahul should seek a reply from the legislator, suspend him, or expel him from the party.

Baraiya said most of the rape cases in India took place with the women belonging to the SC/ST communities.

According to Baraiya, whenever a man comes across a beautiful woman, his mind distracts, and he may commit rape. Beautiful women are rarely found among the tribal people, SC, and most other backward classes, Baraiya said. But they are raped because it has been mentioned in their religious scriptures, he said.

Taking the name of some communities, Baraiya said that it was mentioned in the religious books that getting intimate with the women of these communities would give the fruits of visiting holy places.

The Congress kept away from Baraiya’s statement and sought a clarification from him.

According to MPCC president Jitu Patwari, the statement issued by Baraiya was his personal view, and the party has nothing to do with it.

Patwari further said that the party had sought a clarification from Baraiya and that rape had nothing to do with any community.

But after Baraiya’s statement kicked up a row across the state, he released a video to give clarifications.

Baraiya said he did not make the statement, which was just attributed to him.

It was the statement of Harimohan Jha, a philosopher from Bihar, and he had just quoted the statement written by Jha. He himself does not agree with the statement, Baraiya said.

Other leaders of the BJP are also opposed to Baraiya’s statement. He courted controversy by making such statements on some earlier occasions. According to sources, the Congress leaders do not agree with his statement.