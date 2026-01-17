Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road, Bagsewaniya & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas in Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on Friday due to line shifting, maintenance, construction, and other technical works.

Areas: Gayatri Mandir, Govt Press, Income Tax Office, Chinar Retreat, Arjun Nagar, BDA Office and nearby areas, Navbharat Press, Max Life Building, Akanksha Complex, Goyal Niket, Nadeem Press

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: SSTD work – conversion of 33 kV bare conductor to covered conductor for safety purposes at 11 kV Gayatri Mandir feeder

Areas: Palasi Village, Elixir Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, Prince Paradise, etc.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Colony electrification work

Areas: Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pesticides Govindpura, Mechanical Construction Bhopal, G.K. Industries Bhopal, Sector-15D Industrial Area Govindpura, Laxmi Hot Baker Bhopal, RCR Electricals Bhopal

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Reason: Pole erection and covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Areas: Dr Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nursing Home, Bank of India, Hamidiya Road, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Colony, Bal Vihar, Dawa Bazar, Bus Stand, Chetan Market, Malik Market

Time: 6:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Shopping Centre, IT Park

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Areas: IT Park and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Areas: Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, Bagsewaniya, Purani Basti, Housing Board Quarters, Maheshmati, Rameshwaram Deluxe Extension, Gayatri Vihar, Rishikesh Vihar, Pridarshini, Shankaracharya Flower City, Peval Way, Nandgaon Dwarika Parisar, Palm Crest

Time: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM

Reason: Denting and painting work in HT connection