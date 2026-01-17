 Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road, Bagsewaniya & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road, Bagsewaniya & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road, Bagsewaniya & More Check Full List

Several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on January 18 due to line shifting, maintenance, construction, and technical works. The outages will occur between 10 am and 5 pm in different localities, including Jinsi, Berasiya Road, Bairagarh, Neem Road, and nearby areas. Residents are advised to plan ahead and cooperate with officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road, Bagsewaniya & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas in Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on Friday due to line shifting, maintenance, construction, and other technical works.

Areas: Gayatri Mandir, Govt Press, Income Tax Office, Chinar Retreat, Arjun Nagar, BDA Office and nearby areas, Navbharat Press, Max Life Building, Akanksha Complex, Goyal Niket, Nadeem Press
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: SSTD work – conversion of 33 kV bare conductor to covered conductor for safety purposes at 11 kV Gayatri Mandir feeder

Areas: Palasi Village, Elixir Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, Prince Paradise, etc.
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Colony electrification work

Areas: Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pesticides Govindpura, Mechanical Construction Bhopal, G.K. Industries Bhopal, Sector-15D Industrial Area Govindpura, Laxmi Hot Baker Bhopal, RCR Electricals Bhopal
Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Reason: Pole erection and covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
Read Also
India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January...
article-image

Areas: Dr Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nursing Home, Bank of India, Hamidiya Road, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Colony, Bal Vihar, Dawa Bazar, Bus Stand, Chetan Market, Malik Market
Time: 6:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Shopping Centre, IT Park
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Metro construction work

Read Also
Bhopal News: 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ Begins At Bharat Bhavan With Immersive Dome, Musical...
article-image

Areas: IT Park and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Metro construction work

Areas: Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, Bagsewaniya, Purani Basti, Housing Board Quarters, Maheshmati, Rameshwaram Deluxe Extension, Gayatri Vihar, Rishikesh Vihar, Pridarshini, Shankaracharya Flower City, Peval Way, Nandgaon Dwarika Parisar, Palm Crest
Time: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM
Reason: Denting and painting work in HT connection

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road,...
Bhopal Power Cut January 18: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Gayatri Mandir, Hamidiya Road,...
MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan...
MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan...
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin...
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin...