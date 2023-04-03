Bhopal: Gond painter Kumar Pusham’s work depicts tribal myths, nature

Painting by Gond painter Sahdev Kumar Pusham | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works of Gond painter Sahdev Kumar Pusham are on display at Likhandra Exhibition Gallery in Tribal Museum in the city.

It is part of a month-long exhibition Shalaka-36, which began on Monday. Most of his work is based on environment and nature. He painted crab, turtle, elephant, peacock using acrylic on canvas. His paintings portray glimpses of Gond tribal myths, forest, the environment and deities.

Sahdev, 36, belongs to a farmers’ family in Patangarh, Dindori. “I have been associated with nature since childhood. When I visited my maternal uncle and Gond artist Ramsingh Urveti, he was deeply impressed by my paintings. He taught painting and guided me,” he said.

In 2018, Sahdev married Ranjita Pusham, also a Gond artist. Sahdev has participated in various art exhibitions and camps, and his artworks have been compiled in the collection of many government and non-government establishments and institutions. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till April 30.