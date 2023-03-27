'Definitely looking Yellove': MS Dhoni paints seats of fortress Chepauk ahead of IP 2023; Watch Video

Chennai's return to fortress Chepauk is as exciting a buildup as the upcoming season of the IPL. The reason goes no further than legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former Indian skipper is synonymous with the yellow franchise. Dhoni has been adopted by the Chennai faithful as one of their own and holds a great connect with the fans and franchise.

In a recent video share by CSK's Instagram handle, Dhoni was seen spray painting the seats of the MA Chidambaram stadium. Dhoni first painted the iconic yellow seats, replacing the faded colour with bright yellow. He then went on to paint the blue seats with a spray can.

"Works. Definitely looking Yellove,"joked MS Dhoni after he painted a seat. "It's working. I'll show you the other side," Dhoni was seen saying to someone in the stands, as he enjoyed painting the seats at the Chepauk.

CSK open their campaign in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.