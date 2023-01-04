Madhya Pradesh: Bohra community members file plaint with police in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after members of Hindu organisations barged into Dargah-e-Hakimi complex and recited Hanuman Chalisa, Bohra community members visited district collector’s office and also lodged a complaint with the police.

On Wednesday, Bohra community members reached collector's office. They met additional collector to register their objection over Tuesday’s incident.

In the evening, members of Dargah Committee visited Ganpati police station and lodged a complaint. Based on their complaint, police booked Mahesh Chauhan, Mayur Maratha and 200 others. Around 50 villagers from Lodhipura reached Ganpati police station on Wednesday afternoon and accused Chauhan of using casteist words against them on social media.

Earlier, on Tuesday members of Hindu organisations had forcibly entered the Dargah-e-Hakimi complex in Lodhipura village of Burhanpur district and offered prayers at Hanuman temple inside the premises.

The members of Hindu organisations recited Hanuman Chalisa and also applied vermilion to the statue of Lord Hanuman.

The Hindu organisations accused dargah management of demolishing the temple and refusing construction of a road to the temple

Mahesh Chauhan, who is leading the protest, made it clear on Wednesday that the movement would continue till dargah management builds a new temple in place of the demolished temple and gives devotees a way to reach the temple.

The dargah management has termed the demand as wrong. Mustafa Ujjaini of Dargah-e-Hakimi Management Committee said that the field where the platform and the Hanuman statue were located was bought from Shankar Singh Thakur in 1986.

“It is mentioned in the registry. Responsibility of its protection is entrusted to us, which we are carrying out. How can people be allowed to move on a private property. The peace-loving Bohra community has been hurt by this incident,” Ujjaini said.

Meanwhile, SP Rahul Lodha said that on the complaint of dargah management, a case was registered against two identified and 100 unidentified people. A few villagers have also lodged a complaint against Mahesh Chauhan. Action will be taken after investigation.