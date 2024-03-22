 Madhya Pradesh: Bodies Of Two Youths Found On Roadside, Kin Allege Murder
The deceased were identified as Keshav, 28, and Gajendra alias Gajju, 29. According to reports, the two were riding a bike when it collided with a divider, leading to their untimely demise.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of two youths were discovered on the roadside, sparking fears of foul play. The tragic incident occurred around 3 am near Namli village, at Kandervasa Fante, where the two friends had been returning from a birthday celebration in Bangrod. The deceased were identified as Keshav, 28, and Gajendra alias Gajju, 29. According to reports, the two were riding a bike when it collided with a divider, leading to their untimely demise.

Family members and friends, shocked by the condition of the bodies and the circumstances of the incident, blocked the four-lane road for about one and a half hours, demanding a thorough investigation into what they suspected to be a case of murder. Both Keshav and Gajendra were employed in the finance sector.

Keshav's father had passed away, leaving only his mother at home, while Gajendra lived with his father, mother and elder brother. The police, having assured the families of a comprehensive inquiry, eventually managed to persuade them to clear the road.

The bodies were then sent for post-mortem at the medical college. The police have initiated an investigation from all possible angles, including their association with a person previously arrested for illegal drug-related activities and a past dispute with another group.

