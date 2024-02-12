Madhya Pradesh: Boat Patrolling Launched To Safeguard Omkareshwar Sagar Dam | FP Photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): To enhance security and curb illegal activities, a boat patrol was launched to safeguard the Omkareshwar Sagar Dam and Power House on Monday. The formal inauguration was conducted by the state Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) chief Vijay Kumar Singh.

The need for patrolling in this area is needed due to its proximity to the pilgrim site and the importance of ensuring its safety. This is aimed at curbing unauthorised entry and activities within the vicinity of the dam and its surroundings.

CISF assistant commandant Darshan Singh highlighted the strict enforcement measures, emphasising the prohibition of activities such as fish farming, boating, swimming and unauthorised entry.

The Upstream area, situated between the tourist island and the dam, has been designated as a restricted zone. Any unauthorised entry into this area would invite action by the authorities, as mandated by the government. The deployment of boat patrols would curb illegal activities, ensuring the safety of the Omkareshwar Sagar Dam and its surrounding areas.