Madhya Pradesh: Gun Firing Takes Place Between Two Members Of Family, 4 Injured In Bhind | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between two members of a family at a village in Bhind district on Saturday. The scuffle degenerated into violence as the one group fired at the other using a pistol. Four persons of the other group were injured, of whom two have been referred to Gwalior for treatment, the police said.

The police added that they have raided the house of the accused who are on the run. The incident took place in Heeralaal village on Saturday. The victim and complainant Tejnarayan Singh (65) told media that he visited his farm field on Saturday with his family members. He saw his younger brother Janved Singh laying sand over there for the construction of road. Tejnarayan told Janved not to do so, after which Janved grew furious and called his family members.

Janved’s sons Giriraj Singh, Pappu, Latoori and Lakhan assaulted Tejnarayan and his family. After this, they took out their unlicensed pistol and fired at all of them. In the incident, Tejnarayan’s sons Sunil, Ajay and Golu sustained bullet wounds on several parts of their body. Tejnarayan was stabbed by an axe on his back, after which all the accused fled. The Dehat police were informed, who rushed to the spot and took all the victims to the hospital.

The police said they have launched a manhunt to nab all the accused, and they are absconding.