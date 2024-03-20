Madhya Pradesh: Blind Murder Case Cracked Within 24 Hours

Representative pic | File

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police have swiftly solved a blind murder case within 24 hours, bringing justice to the family of the deceased. The incident involved the tragic death of Kailash Kandole, 44, a resident of Jaitapur village, whose body was discovered at the Magaria Fantah with injuries to his eyes and head. The accused has been identified as Goving Chouhan, a resident of Birothi village.

The murder was a result of long-standing animosity, fuelled by the previous legal issue between the deceased's wife and the accused. However, the swift action and investigative skills of the Khargone police have brought closure to a tragic case.

According to investigation, before the murder, a molestation report had been filed against the accused, by the deceased's wife, leading to a previous incarceration. On the day of the incident, the accused had given alcohol to Kailash, leading to a confrontation where the accused fatally struck Kailash with a brick in an inebriant state.

Following investigation and analysis of CCTV footage, the police tracked down the suspect, Govind, who attempted to evade arrest by driving his bus towards Khandwa. However, a clever ruse by the police led to his capture and confession. Govind has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of IPC and the SC/ST Act.