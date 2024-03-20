MP Energy Minister Tomar Spotted Enjoying E-Rickshaw Ride, Savouring Pani-Puri At Thela; Visuals Surface

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In the midst of the colourful hues of the Lok Sabha election season, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar was spotted commuting to his bungalow in an e-rickshaw in Gwalior on Wednesday. During the 9km ride, Tomar stopped at several places and interacted with people.

He was even seen relishing roadside pani-puri while engaging with public to know their political sentiment ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The rare scene caught public attention and some locals even recorded Tomar's e-rickshaw ride on their phones. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

In the viral video, it can be seen that instead of opting for his four-wheeler, Tomar stopped an e-rickshaw and comfortably sat, covering a journey of approximately 9 kilometers to his bungalow. He also stopped at various places to interact with people on his way.

Notably, a core committee meeting of the BJP was organised at the BJP office in Maharaj Bada after which Tomat decided to take an e-rickshaw ride from the BJP office to his residence.

After attending the meeting, he engaged in conversations with the locals around Maharaj Bada, trying to understand the sentiments of the public. He also motivated youthsto vote for BJP.

While commuting to his home in an e-rickshaw, Tomar along with his supporters met with a vendor selling delicious golgappas (pani puri) and savored the tasty treat.

Notably, Tomar is always seen in the headlines for his unique acts. Few days back, Tomar was spotted cleaning drinking water basins at the canteen of Gwalior central jail.