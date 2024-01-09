Madhya Pradesh: BJP Wins Local Body By-poll In Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP secured a landslide victory in the local body by-elections, which were announced on Tuesday. BJP candidates Karan Kaithwas from Ward 31 and Janpad member Sunita Girwal of Ward 21 won the by-elections.

In the by-elections of Ward 31 of Ratlam municipal corporation, BJP candidate Karan Kaithwas was elected for the post of corporator by winning with a margin of 219 votes and defeating three rivals.

Similarly, in the by-elections of Janpad members, Sunati Girwal won by a margin of 2,189 votes. A total of 63 per cent of voting took place. Apart from BJP and Congress, two other independent candidates were in the fray here.

The by-elections were held in Ward 31 due to the demise of BJP corporator Ashok Jonwal. BJP had fielded Karan Kaithwas and Congress had fielded Mukesh Kaithwas, apart from them, two independent candidates were also in the fray.

The by-elections were held on Friday in Ward 21, after the resignation of former Janpad member Jyoti Ninama. Sunita Shivnarayan Girwal from BJP and Punjali Gulab Bilwar from Congress were in the fray.

Kalabai Raghu Ninama, Seema Sonu Garwal, and Nirmala Ajay Ninama also contested the election as independents. BJP candidate Sunita Girawal emerged victorious by garnering 3,592 votes.