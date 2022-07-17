e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins Burhanpur mayor post by 542 votes

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Once again BJP has captured the chair of Burhanpur Municipal Corporation. BJP's Madhuri Patel defeated Congress's Shahnaz by 542 votes after six rounds of counting at the Krishi Upaj Mandi at Renuka Mata Road on Sunday morning.

During the process of counting, BJP went four times ahead and Congress two times. Finally, Madhuri got 52,823 and Shahnaz received 52,281 votes. Owaisi's party secured the third position with 10,274 votes. Reportedly, BJP is leading in 24 wards and Congress in 23.

Collector and district election officer Praveen Singh had already directed the returning officer to be present for the process of counting beforehand. He had also inspected the arrangements with the superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha on Saturday evening. The counting of votes for seven mayoral candidates and 48 ward councillor candidates was completed.

