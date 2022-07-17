Bhopal: Classical, semi-classical songs, sarod recital held at Guru Purnima Sangeet Samaroh 2022

Bhopal: Vijayshree Sangeet Vidyalaya and Vijayshree Sangeet Vikas Samiti, Bhopal, organised Guru Purnima Sangeet Samaroh-2022 at State Museum Auditorium on Sunday evening |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vijayshree Sangeet Vidyalaya and Vijayshree Sangeet Vikas Samiti, Bhopal, organised Guru Purnima Sangeet Samaroh-2022 at State Museum Auditorium in the city on Sunday evening.

The event began with the classical and semi-classical songs by a student of the school Swati Shivdre. She presented bada and chhota khayal songs in raga Yaman and a jhula song.

It was followed by a sarod recital by Amir Khan from Bhopal. He presented raga Megh and traditional bandish in teen taal enchanted the audience. The concert ended with a performance by classical singer Sneha Rajurikar from Belgaum, Karnataka.

Manaj Patidar, Ramendra Singh Solanki, Abhijit Gadekar accompanied them on tabla, Aman Malak and Ajas Shivde on harmonium, Anayada Nayak, Muskan Gaddekar and Vishakha Gawli on Tanpura.

Litterateur and film director Mahesh Parashar was chief guest. Swati Shivde and Gritam Yadav conducted the event, which was organised to mark Guru Purnima.

