Dhar: Classical music festival conducted on Guru Purnima

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Guru Purnima, a classical music festival was organised at the PG College Auditorium, Dhar. In which Bhopal's famous classical singer Jayshree Sawagi delivered her attractive performance.

The chief guest of the programme was Kendriya Vidyalaya principal Anand Iyer and the special guest was Vaishali Deshmukh. The program was presided over by the chairman of the public participation committee Deepak Khalatkar.

The event was inaugurated by garlanding goddess Saraswati idol by the chief guests. College staff including Kanti Tirkey, Shashi Choudhary, and Ravindra Dodve presented shawls and flowers to the guests.

Addressing the programme, chief guest Anand said that Dhar has some good musicians who are making a mark on the international level in various genres. Along with this, many new singers are also emerging from this city. The classical music festival on such a sacred land will give opportunities to the new generation to learn and understand from it.

A kathak team from Hyderabad consisting of Mangala Bhatt, Raghavraj Bhatt, and Divya Pathak gave a beautiful performance on three talas, Madhurashtakam Ashtapadi, and others. The event was conducted by Priya Sharma and a vote of thanks was proposed by Kanti Tirki.