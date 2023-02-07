Madhya Pradesh: BJP Vikas Yatra covers 17 villages during its second day in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day, the BJP Vikas Yatra, which began in Sumarakheda village under Mahidpur town, passed through at least 17 villages before arriving in Akhyajasa village.

The chief guest was local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan. Public representatives assist in identifying the remaining eligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes, such as families who were previously denied access to government programmes, and connecting them with them even during the Vikas Yatra. Before arriving at Akhyajasa village, the yatra passed through Sanoria, Manpura, Tarot, Kacharia, Nipaniyabadar, Katariakheda, and Kataria.

During this time, the MLA laid the groundwork for at least ten rural development projects worth Rs 66.38 lakh. Along with that, the foundation stone for eight construction projects totalling Rs 31.29 lakh was invested.

On the third day, the Vikas Yatra aimed to visit 19 villages, beginning in Ranayaripeerkheda village and ending in Mahuripura village, passing through Ghatpipalya, Balah, Hajlyakhedi, and Melakhedi villages.

Among those in attendance were Tehsildar Vinod Kumar Sharma, Janpad president representative Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, Tikam Singh Panwar, Jharda mandal president Teju Singh Chauhan, BJP media in-charge Rakesh Kumawat, and other public representatives.

