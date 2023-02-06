Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra flags off for people's benefit in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government launched the fortnight-long Vikas Yatra on Sunday, where beneficiaries of various government schemes were awarded benefits and certificates.

Regional MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan launched the Yatra in Mahidpur's Dhablasiya village. Yatra aimed to inform citizens about government schemes and developments.

Beneficiaries of various government schemes were also given benefits, and foundation stones for many development projects were laid during the yatra.

MLA Chauhan inaugurated 13 construction projects totalling Rs 70.76 lakhs. He also performed Bhumi Pujan at four locations for a total of Rs 90.75 lakhs in construction work.

The birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas Maharaj was also commemorated during the yatra at the Vivekananda Auditorium in Jharda village. As chief guests, MP Anil Ferozia and MLA Chauhan were present.

On the first day, the yatra visited villages in Mahidpur such as Gogakheda, Ghatkhedi, Aranyavena, Kantharia, Barkhedakhurd, Sipawara, and others. Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, district member Pratap Singh Parihar, district member representative Tikam Singh Panwar, and others were also in attendance.