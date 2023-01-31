Madhya Pradesh: Mediation centre opened at Mahidpur tehsil court premises

271788454089101

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Legal Services Authority, an ‘Arbitration and mediation centre’ was inaugurated at Tehsil Legal Services Committee Civil court premises on Monday, in the presence of Ravi Malimat, Chief Justice of High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Principal district judge and chairman District Legal Services Authority, Ujjain, Rajendra Kumar Wani was also present.

On occasion, Malimat urged the legal fraternity for resolving all types of disputes, including family as well as commercial disputes. Wani, while addressing the event, elaborated on the importance of mediation, utility of reducing the burden of cases in the courts and speedy disposal of pending cases in courts.

During which, secretary district legal services authority Arvind Kumar Jain, tehsil law committee chairman, second district and additional sessions judge Sabir Ahmed Khan, advocates association president Sanjay Joshi, senior civil judge Ranjita Rao Solanki were present. Towards the end, Sabir Ahmed Khan, second district and additional session judge and president of legal services committee proposed a vote of thanks.

