Madhya Pradesh: Over 200 screened at special check-up camp for Divyang persons in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 209 persons with disabilities underwent health screening at a special check-up camp for Divyang persons at the municipal premises in Mahidpur town of Ujjain district on Monday.

The camp was organised jointly by Mahidpur municipal council and Janpad panchayat, following instructions of the district collector. A total of 209 disabled persons comprising of 52 persons from urban area and 157 from rural areas were registered and underwent health screening.

Around 199 persons were provided with a copy of the digital certificate ‘Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities card (UDID). Dr Sanjay Rana, Nina Bhavsar, Dinesh Yadav, Dr Ajay Nigam, Mahidpur Janpad panchayat member Shivani Parmar, Ghanshyam Goyal, municipal employees and workers also rendered their services at the health camp.

Municipal president representative Omprakash Mali, CMO Vinod Kumar Sharma, vice president Rajaram Kahar, councillor Asha Rathore, Jagdish Rathore, councillor representative Anil Anchaliya among others were also present.

Notably, UDID aims at ease of delivering the government benefits to persons with disabilities and streamlining the tracking of physical and financial progress of beneficiaries at all levels of the hierarchy of implementation – from village level to national level.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers reach out to people in Mahidpur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)