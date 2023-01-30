Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers reach out to people in Mahidpur

FP Photo |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress committee kick started the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ programme in Mahidpur town on Sunday. Following the instructions of state party chief Kamal Nath, the members of block committee reached out to the people of Mundali Dotru Khedi and Balra villages with a party message. As a part of a campaign for strengthening the party, the Congress members conducted bike rallies across the block to reach out to voters and highlight the Modi government’s alleged failures. Sstate Congress committee member Ranchod Trivedi, block committee president Gajraj Singh Pawar, Mahidpur Road block committee president Bharat Sharma, former sarpanch of village Shakkarkhedi, Subhash Joshi and other party workers were present. Notably, the aim of Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra is highlighting PM Modi government's ‘failure’ and spreading messages of Rahul Gandhi”s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to every household.

