Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi workers protest seeking regularisation in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Anganwadi Employees Union, Mahidpur staged a protest seeking regularisation of their services on Sunday. The protesting workers also submitted a memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, to local MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan.

The protesters claimed that anganwadi workers were not getting basic allowances for months, and some of them were ousted from jobs without any retirement benefits.

They further claimed that the department was gradually increasing workload on them. We have to enter the same information in two different Apps (Sampark and nutrition tracker app) which could be summed up in a single working space, they added.

The union is demanding to consider anganwadi workers and assistants as government employees. The government should give Rs 18, 000 per month to anganwadi workers and Rs 10, 000 to assistants until they are given the status of government employees, the protesters said.

Earlier, office bearers of the union welcomed MLA Chouhan when he arrived on the site. Thereafter a memorandum was submitted to him. The legislator assured to apprise the state leadership of their demands .

