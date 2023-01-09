e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Manoj Chawla surrenders before court in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Manoj Chawla surrenders before court in Indore

Chawla, who is the prime accused in urea loot incident reported at Taal village under Alot tehsil was booked by the police under sections of the IPC.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Manoj Chawla | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Alot assembly constituency, Manoj Chawla who is on the run since November 10 surrendered before Indore court (MP & MLA) here in Indore on Monday.

Chawla, who is the prime accused in urea loot incident reported at Taal village under Alot tehsil was booked by the police under sections 353 (deterring government servant from performing duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Saturday, the Principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur dismissed his bail plea and court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi ordered him to surrender before the subordinate court.

Chawla after the incident first submitted his anticipatory bail petition in Indore district court, which was rejected. Later, he approached the High Court of Jabalpur, which was supposed to hear the matter on January 23, but MLA Chawla's lawyer mentioned the petition by applying for an urgent hearing, which was then heard on January 5.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two, including pregnant woman, die, three injured after ambulance collides with...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Manoj Chawla surrenders before court in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Manoj Chawla surrenders before court in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Train ran at a speed of 100 km per hour during CRS inspection between Khandwa cabin...

Madhya Pradesh: Train ran at a speed of 100 km per hour during CRS inspection between Khandwa cabin...

Madhya Pradesh: Police nab four absconding accused in Shree Balaji Biodiesel Pump case, two still on...

Madhya Pradesh: Police nab four absconding accused in Shree Balaji Biodiesel Pump case, two still on...

Indore: Police reunite boy who fled home with family

Indore: Police reunite boy who fled home with family

Indore: First Covid death reported in 135 days

Indore: First Covid death reported in 135 days