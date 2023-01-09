Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Manoj Chawla surrenders before court in Indore

Congress MLA Manoj Chawla | FP PHOTO

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Alot assembly constituency, Manoj Chawla who is on the run since November 10 surrendered before Indore court (MP & MLA) here in Indore on Monday.

Chawla, who is the prime accused in urea loot incident reported at Taal village under Alot tehsil was booked by the police under sections 353 (deterring government servant from performing duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Saturday, the Principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur dismissed his bail plea and court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi ordered him to surrender before the subordinate court.

Chawla after the incident first submitted his anticipatory bail petition in Indore district court, which was rejected. Later, he approached the High Court of Jabalpur, which was supposed to hear the matter on January 23, but MLA Chawla's lawyer mentioned the petition by applying for an urgent hearing, which was then heard on January 5.