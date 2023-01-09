e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two, including pregnant woman, die, three injured after ambulance collides with dumper

The accident took place at Chhatrasal crossroads in Kotwali police station limits on Sunday late night. The deceased were identified as Ramdevi (26), who was pregnant, and her sister-in-law Ramkali (38).

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two women, one of whom was reportedly pregnant, and three others sustained severe injuries after an ambulance collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said on Monday.

The accident took place at Chhatrasal crossroads in Kotwali police station limits on Sunday late night. The deceased were identified as Ramdevi (26), who was pregnant, and her sister-in-law Ramkali (38).

The injured were identified as Daya Ram (29), husband of Ramadevi, Babulal Adivasi (35) and Khembati (32). All of were residents of Bamitha village in Chhatarpur district.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is said to be critical.

One of the injured, Babulal Adivasi, said, "The pregnant woman had gone into labour and was on her way to the district hospital from Bamitha village, in an ambulance. However, the ambulance met with an accident at Chhatrasal intersection." District traffic in charge Kailash Kumar Patel said, "The police registered a case and further investigation is underway."

