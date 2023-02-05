Madhya Pradesh: BJP to hold ‘Vikas Yatra’ to disseminate govt achievements in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal held discussions with commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan to chalk out the strategy for Vikas Yatra (Developmental rally). The rally will commence from Mahakal Temple premises situated at ward no 1 (Bilawali area).

The rally would be flagged off by local MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar from ward no 1. The Yatra would also apprise people of the government’s achievements and given benefits to various government scheme beneficiaries.

During which, commissioner Chauhan gave instructions to the superintendent engineer and nodal officer Arun Mehta, assistant nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi, Jitendra Sisodia, to make elaborate arrangements across all wards, as well as co-ordinate with subordinates, ward sub-engineers for its successful execution.

During which, ward councillor and revenue committee chairman Jitendra Makwana, health committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais, IT chairman Ramdayal Yadav, urban poverty alleviation cell chairman Sheetal Gehlod, councillor representative Vinay Sangate, BJP leader Madan Dhakad and other staff were present.

Notably, the state government would also launch a state-wide Vikas Yatra on Sant Ravidas’ birth anniversary and beneficiaries of government schemes would be given the benefits.

