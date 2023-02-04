Madhya Pradesh: Dewas MiC meeting held, approval given for developmental projects

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, Dewas mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal presided over a mayor-in-council meeting at the municipal corporation meeting room. Various development projects were considered during this time, and approval was granted for them.

Various development project reports (DPRs) for AMRUT 2.0, sewerage, the Solar Energy Plant Project, and the Bird Aviary Project were approved during the meeting.

The commissioner stated that a bird aviary is being built near Tata Square on Indore Road, which will house over 100 different species of birds, much to the delight of city residents. On both sides of Indore Road, a green area is being developed.

During the meeting, members of the MIC discussed various issues related to the work of the Health, Water Supply, and PWD Departments in various wards. The Mayor asked concerned officials to resolve their issues as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by council members such as revenue committee chairman Jitendra Makwana, IT Chairman Ramdayal Yadav, finance and accounts chairman Ajay Tomar, traffic and transport department chairman Mustafa Ansar Ahmed, general administration Pinky Dayma, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, deputy commissioner and secretary Lokendra Singh Solanki, and other officers involved.

