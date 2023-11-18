 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Polling Agent Assaulted
Madhya Pradesh: BJP Polling Agent Assaulted

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Polling Agent Assaulted

The injured was brought to the district hospital by ambulance 108.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): One BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted at the polling booth set up at the government middle school in Umaria Taj village of Shajapur assembly in Shajapur district. The polling agent was brought to the district hospital for treatment.

BJP polling agent Piru Nath, a resident of Umaria Taj, was sitting at the polling booth, where Congress booth agents beat him up in a dispute. Police reached the spot after getting information about the fight.

The injured was brought to the district hospital by ambulance 108. BJP polling agent Piru Nath alleged that bogus voting was being done by Congress polling agents, and when he protested, Congress agent beat him up.

The incident caused chaos and disruption at the polling station. Despite the commotion, election officials swiftly intervened to restore order and ensure a fair voting process for all citizens.



