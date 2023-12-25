 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Men Celebrate Kashyap's Cabinet Berth
This is the second time in history that the elected MLA of Ratlam City has become a cabinet minister.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations erupted here among the BJP leaders and workers after Ratlam City MLA Chetanya Kashyap took the oath as a cabinet minister. Party workers first saw the direct telecast of the oath-taking ceremony at the Jansampark office of Kashyap.

Happiness was expressed by distributing sweets and by lighting fireworks. This is to mention that in the recently concluded assembly elections, Kashyap won by a big margin of 60,708 votes against his nearest Congress rival. This was his third consecutive victory in the assembly elections in Ratlam City. This is the second time in history that the elected MLA of Ratlam City has become a cabinet minister.

Earlier, Himmat Kothari had served as cabinet minister. Kashyap also served as vice-president of the State Planning Commission from 2016 to 2018. Meanwhile, in a press release issued on Monday, Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for giving ministerial berths to three MLAs from the Ratlam parliamentary seat area.

Chetanya Kashyap (Ratlam City), Nirmala Bhuria (Petlawad), and Nagar Singh Chouhan (Alirajpur) have been sworn in as ministers on Monday. Political observers here said that three MLAs of the Ratlam parliamentary seat (ST) becoming ministers will certainly give a much-needed boost to the party in the ensuing parliament elections given the history of this parliamentary seat.

