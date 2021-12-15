Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader abducted, thrashed for raising voice against land mafia

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Raising voice against land mafia has put life of BJP district executive body member in danger. He was abducted and beaten black and blue by men of land mafia. The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon, when complainant Dinesh Trivedi somehow escaped from abductorsí clutch and lodged a complaint with Alot police station.

Alot police station in-charge Neeraj Sarwan said that complainant Dinesh Trivedi accused Pradeep Kakani, Smith Agrawal, Bablu Solanki and Nitesh Kamriya of abduction and attack. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene words), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Attempt to call Pradeep Kakani to get his version failed as he neither answered call nor replied to message despite repeated attempts.

Notably, Trivedi is also associated with a Hindi daily newspaper and has been continuously raising illegal occupancy on the land of Ginning Factory in Alot village by a land mafia since long.

Recently a BJP delegation led by mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana met Ratlam district collector Kumar Purshottam and tabled various problems and sought redressal over the issue.

They said that land was leased to Nazar Ali Ginning Factory in Alot Nagar by the then princely state of Dewas. The ginning factory operated only for some time. Later, the lease holder, in connivance with the officials, prepared bogus documents and got the land transferred in his name. Later, he sold it to land mafia, who tried to develop colony on the land.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Collector threatens to hang official for failing to meet vaccination target

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:26 PM IST