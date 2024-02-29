Madhya Pradesh: BJP Holds Poll Management Committee Meeting In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constituted Lok Sabha election management committee of the BJP district unit convened a crucial meeting in Ratlam, presided over by district BJP president Pradeep Upadhyay. The meeting was attended by Ratlam district Lok Sabha in-charge Mahendra Bhatnagar, convener Kishore Shah, and Vistarak Shivlal Patidar.

During the meeting, Lok Sabha vistarak Shivlal Patidar highlighted that Ratlam Lok Sabha seat is included in the Indore cluster of BJP, and national president of BJP J P Nadda will soon hold a meeting of the Indore cluster. Patidar emphasised the need to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the district as per the party's directives.

District in-charge Mahendra Bhatnagar stressed the importance of preparing a work plan for the functioning of BJP's election office, call centre, vehicle arrangements, campaign material, social media, and booth management.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and expressed confidence in BJP winning all 29 seats in the state. Convener Kishore Shah also addressed the meeting, highlighting the directives of the party. District general secretary Nirmal Kataria conducted the meeting, while Sangeeta Charel gave a vote of thanks.

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Affairs Department Withholds Salary Of 12 BEOs In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Brajkant Shukla, the assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department, has expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of development block education officers (BEOs) in Sardarpur. Shukla alleged that the BEOs of Sardarpur, Bagh, Dhar, Nalchha, Tirla, Kukshi, Dahi, Nisarpur, Umarban, Gandhwani, Manawar and Dharampuri failed to provide departmental information to senior officers promptly.

In response to their alleged negligence, Shukla wrote a letter to the district treasury officer on February 28, requesting that the salary of these 12 BEOs be withheld for February.

This action underscores the seriousness with which the tribal affairs department is addressing issues of accountability and efficiency within its ranks. The move has sparked discussions within the education and administrative circles, with many emphasising the importance of timely and accurate reporting in government departments. The affected BEOs have yet to respond to the allegations.