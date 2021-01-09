Madhya Pradesh: BJP governments believe in Mar Jawan, Mar Kisan: State Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria

Indore: State Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria on Saturday said instead of hailing Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, the state and union government believe in Mar Jawan, Mar Kisan (let soldiers, farmers die).

“Youth Congress will stage protests in every city and district of the state and will support laymen and farmers. Youngsters are losing jobs and business houses are threatening them to work at low salary. Similarly, farmers are protesting for several days but their demands are falling on deaf years,” Bhuria told reporter at Indore Press Club on Saturday.

He said they will appeal to youths to join them and stand against ill policies of government. Commenting on tribal minister Meena Singh’s statement that sedition charges will be imposed on those who treat tribals as non-Hindus, he said he condemns her comment and will not let them suppress tribals. “British couldn’t suppress tribals, then how will this government succeed?” he demanded to know.

Bhuria said government has decided to close over 5,670 schools in tribal areas so that tribals don’t get education and make progress but it won’t succeed. Informing about the three-day political training programme of Youth Congress in Mohankheda (Dhar district) from January 10-12, he said youths will be informed about Congress party’s ideology and will help them in developing a bond between each other to work for the better tomorrow. “Whatever gone, has gone. Now, we will focus on future and will end groupism,” he added. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Suresh Pachauri too will address the training programme.