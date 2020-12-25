Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress to hold rally in support of agitating farmers on December 27

BHOPAL: Youth Congress will organise meeting with its newly appointed members and will take out a rally in support of ongoing farmers’ agitation on December 27. The newly elected state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria told media here on Friday that the wing members will play important role in ensuing local body elections. He said party members will gather at the PCC office on Sunday. National Youth Congress president Sree Niwas will address the gathering.

After the meeting at 12 noon, the rally will be taken out from PCC to board office square, MP Nagar. Responding to a query about BJP leaders who were elected as YC office bearers, Bhuria said names were added in the voter list and due to confusion they got elected. Former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Congress MLAs and other office bearers will participate in the rally.