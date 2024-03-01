Madhya Pradesh: BJP Dharna Against Atrocities On Women In Sandeshkhali

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders and workers in Ratlam staged dharna on Friday at Ambedkar Circle, condemning the recent incidents of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. During the dharna, BJP district unit president Pradeep Upadhyay demanded dismissal of West Bengal government led by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He said that crimes and atrocities against women cannot be tolerated. Nagar Nigam president Manisha Sharma too echoed these sentiments, stating that the BJP would always protest and take action against such incidents. The event saw participation of several prominent BJP leaders, including RDA former president Ashok Porwal and BJYM district president Viplav Jain, who spoke against the atrocities. BJP media incharge Arun Tripathi provided updates on the dharna.

BJP demands Mamata govt’s dismissal

Burhanpur: BJP leaders and workers, led by MP Dnyaneshwar Patil and MLA Archana Chitnis, protested at Kamal Talkies Tiraha against atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Patil emphasised party's commitment to opposing such acts and criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its handling of the situation. Chitnis echoed these sentiments, highlighting the lack of respect for women's rights in West Bengal. The BJP demanded the dismissal of the West Bengal government, citing its failure to uphold the rule of law and protect women. The protest drew a large crowd, including prominent BJP figures and local leaders.

BJP Mahila Morcha demands didi’s resignation

Khandwa: BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest in Khandwa against rising crimes and atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The protesters condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government and demanded her resignation for failure to ensure women's safety and justice. BJP leaders, including MLA Kanchan Tanve and Mayor Amrita Yadav, criticized Banerjee for allegedly defending ministers involved in unethical activities. The protest witnessed a strong turnout of party officials and workers, who raised slogans against the TMC government's handling of women's issues in Bengal.

BJP demands dismissal of Mamata govt

Shajapur: In a strong protest, BJP workers staged a protest in Shajapur against the West Bengal government's handling of the Sandeshkhali incident. The protesters, including BJP district president Ashok Nayak, accused the Mamata government of being complicit in the harassment of women and demanded immediate action, calling for the dismissal of the state government. The protest, held in front of the traffic point, saw a large turnout of BJP leaders and workers, who raised slogans condemning the state government's alleged involvement in the matter.

BJP burns Effigy of Mamata

Agar: BJP workers staged a protest at Agar district headquarters and torched the effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The demonstration was held in response to recent atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The protesters raised slogans against Mamata Banerjee, highlighting the need for action against such crimes. The demonstration saw participation of numerous BJP workers, including Om Malviya, the BJP district general secretary, Bherusingh Chauhan, Nilesh Jain Patel, RanurajNarwal, Mahesh Sharma, Harinarayan Yadav, Jagdish Gawli, and Ashok Prajapat.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Stage Protest Against TMC

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of BJP Mahila Morcha staged protests at Court Square, Barwani district headquarters, alleging harassment and torture of women by TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali. District president Lakshmi Sharma alleged that Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters were harassing and torturing women in North 24 Parganas district for long.

Shahjahan and his supporters accused of rape, sexual harassment and seizing land to convert them into fisheries. TMC was a big hurdle in empowerment of farmer, poor, youth and women. The present situation in Sandeshkhali was the 'worst that could happen in a civilised society' and called upon the state government to take effective action.

BJP district president, Nayan Ingle attacked TMC over atrocities, rape and murder of women in West Bengal. Calling as "Rule of goons”, he also demanded of President's rule in West Bengal. Members claimed that Sandeshkhali has not only put entire humanity to shame but also completely exposed Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s failure to fulfil her responsibilities as woman and chief minister. Top of Form