 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Candidate's Car Damaged
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: BJP Candidate's Car Damaged

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Candidate's Car Damaged

Anti-social elements broke car’s glass, scuffle with guard.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
BJP | Representational Picture

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): During door-to-door campaigning in village Amaliya Nankar of Susner on the night of Thursday-Friday, the car of MLA and BJP candidate Rana Vikram Singh was damaged by some anti-social elements.

During this, anti-social elements also broke the glass of his car. During the attack, his security guards were also pushed and shoved. The BJP alleges that anti-social elements are creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

However, now peaceful voting is going on from the morning, which will continue until 6 pm. The local police have been alerted about the incident and are investigating the matter to ensure the safety of all voters.

The Election Commission has also assured that necessary measures will be taken to prevent any further disruptions and maintain a peaceful voting environment.

SDOP Pallavi Shukla said that no complaint application has been received yet in this matter. Legal action will be taken as soon as the complaint is received.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Indore BJP MLA's Son Spotted Fighting With Congress Workers Over Slogans Of 'Jai...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

Indore: Cong Banking On Anti-Incumbency, BJP On Ladli Behna To Sweep Into Power

Indore: Cong Banking On Anti-Incumbency, BJP On Ladli Behna To Sweep Into Power

Indore: Age Does Not Diminish Seniors' Zeal To Vote 

Indore: Age Does Not Diminish Seniors' Zeal To Vote 

MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Workers Come Face-To-Face In Few Places

MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Workers Come Face-To-Face In Few Places

Bhopal: Man Votes Hours Before Leaving To Consign Her Mother’s Mortal Remains To Ganga

Bhopal: Man Votes Hours Before Leaving To Consign Her Mother’s Mortal Remains To Ganga