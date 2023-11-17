 MP Elections 2023: Indore BJP MLA's Son Spotted Fighting With Congress Workers Over Slogans Of 'Jai Jhulelaal'
The incident was reported at Indore-4 assembly constituency amid polling.

Friday, November 17, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress and BJP workers came face-to-face in middle of the road amid polling in Indore on Friday. The groups thrashed each other over chants of 'Jai Jhulelaal'. Cops reached the spot and chased them away.

The visuals of the incident are going viral on the social media, showing Eklavya Singh, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, fighting with the opposition workers.

The incident was reported at Indore-4 assembly constituency, when a few Congress workers raised slogans of 'Jai Jhulelaal', which apparently enraged the BJP workers. Following which, they started hurling abuse, leading to a physical battle.

They were taken to Juni police station. Collector Dr Ilaiya Raja T also reached there to look into the matter.

Congress has complained about fake voting at two places in Indore-3 seat.

