Madhya Pradesh: BJP Candidate Files Papers From Ratlam City

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Ratlam city Chetanya Kashyap on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the assembly elections. Earlier, Kashyap visited Shri Kalika Mata Mandir, Shri Ram Mandirand Jain Mandir for darshan and blessings.

Nomination filing procession commenced from the election office at Visaji Mansion on Station Road and passed through Dilbahar Chauraha, TIT Road, Mhow Road Fawwara Chowk andr eached New Collectorate where BJP candidate Kashyap submitted his nomination papers to returning officer.

MP Guman Singh Damor, mayor Prahlad Patel, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera, district BJP incharge Pradeep Pandey, Gujarat MLA Keyurbhai Rokadia, Nagar Nigam president Manisha Sharma, BJP leaders, office bearers and large number of workers joined him in the procession.

Ahead of the procession, BJP candidate Kashyap claimed of winning by a record margin. He said that he was committed to transforming Ratlam city into Mahanagar .

