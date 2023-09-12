Madhya Pradesh: BJP Accuses Congress Of Destroying Tribal Culture

FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): BJP spokesman Govind Malu, on Tuesday, accused the Congress of destroying tribal culture by promoting religious conversion in the area.

Addressing the mediapersons here during the ongoing Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Malu said that Congress promoted religious conversion in tribal areas to harm our culture. Their leaders come from Italy and voters come from Bangladesh.

He said that Congress made the tribal Jhabua-Alirajupar district an experiment, but it did not work for the poor tribals. Cheating and deceit are Congress' religion. Congress is not debating development; it is debating Sanatan. Congress is doing vote-bank politics, he said.

Malu spoke about the progress of public welfare schemes of the Central as well as the State governments and informed about the beneficiaries.

He said that we imitated the welfare of the poor and antyodaya of Gandhiji and Pt Deendayal Upadhyay. We took those plans forward. For 70 years of independence, Congress only dealt with corruption. Congress worked to send the country's economy into a downward spiral.

Malu added that the Jan Aashirwad Yatra has been started in the state to seek the blessings of the public. The journey of 10,000 kilometres will go through 210 assembly constituencies. Yatras are being organised from different places, and different leaders are participating in them. Central and State leadership are also coming into this.

