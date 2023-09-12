Madhya Pradesh: Sanjeevani Foundation Honours 13 Body Donors In Jaora

FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeevani Foundation, Jaora honoured 13 persons who had pledged their bodies for organ donation and medical education during a special workshop at BLM Palace on Khachrod Road.

The workshop commenced with the lighting of lamps on a portrait of Bharat Mata, and distinguished guests garlanded it to mark the occasion. Sanjeevani friends warmly welcomed the attendees with garlands.

Jaora demonstrated its unwavering support for body donation, with 13 residents coming forward to pledge their bodies for educational purposes on the initiative of the Sanjeevani Foundation.

This collective commitment marks a significant milestone, as just five years ago, people were hesitant to engage in organ and body donation. However, the change in perspective has increased voluntary organ donations, including cornea donations.

The workshop held on Sunday honoured these selfless donors who had completed their body donation pledges at Ratlam Hospital. Founder Yash Jain expressed his optimism about the workshop's efforts to dispel misconceptions.

