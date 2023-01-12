Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal RPO steps on gas, issues fresh passport in 2 hours!

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor NRI who had come all the way from the UAE to attend the high-profile Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas received her new passport in record six hours after she had lost the vital document.

The passport was made in Bhopal in two hours and it took four hours to ferry the same to Indore. And for all this, the minor didn’t have to visit Bhopal.

On Sunday night, the minor NRI, Poornashree arrived here with her coordinator and 20 fellow students from the UAE. Somehow, she misplaced her passport. She panicked and informed her coordinator, who immediately called the minor’s parents in the UEA. Since the PBD was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Shitanshu Chourasiya, was also present in Indore.

Chourasiya told the Free Press, “The case was brought to my notice on Sunday night. Their scheduled departure was planned on Tuesday. I instructed the PSK, Indore in-charge, to inform the student’s parents not to panic and ensured that Bhopal would do everything possible to make sure that young Poornashree could return home on schedule.

Since it was a minor’s passport, the parents’ consent was required. However, the staff worked efficiently and mailed the documents to Poornashree’s parents and everything was done in a jiffy.

PSK Indore and RPO Bhopal coordinated to ensure that all formalities were done on a war-footing. After the RPO reopened on Monday at 9.30 am, the passport was readied by 11.30 am.

“The biggest challenge was to deliver the passport from Bhopal to Indore as I didn’t want the young delegate or her coordinator to leave the PBD venue. Thanks to the police, we finally got the document within four hours,” said Chourasiya.

Poornashree had a safe stay and a safe return. She expressed her gratitude to the authorities and was astounded by the efficiency of the department.