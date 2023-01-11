Global Investors Summit: 'Indore will be the next destination of IT in the country', says Chouhan; holds discussions with industrialists and investors

Nadir Godrej in a one to one discussion with CM Chouhan | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the next destination of IT in the country will be Indore.

“Cleanliness and a better working environment have been established as a brand by us. Easy procedures for industry & investment, helpful & encouraging behaviour and better connectivity along with adequate infrastructure makes the state suitable for investment in all sectors.” CM Chouhan said this in a one-to-one discussion with industrialists and inventors before the Global Investors Summit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group, Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries, Pranav Adani of Adani Agro Oil & Gas, Noel Tata of Tata International, Sanjeev Puri of ITC Group, Rekha Menon of Accenture and Nikhil R Meswani of Reliance Industries met CM Chouhan at the Brilliant Convention Centre. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Manish Singh were also present.

Dalmia Bharat Group will set-up cement plant in state

In a discussion with the Chief Minister, Puneet Dalmia made a proposal to set-up a cement plant in the state and to encourage tree plantation on the waste land of the state to develop a healthy carbon cycle. Chouhan said that such innovations in investment are welcome in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nadir Godrej met Chouhan

In his meeting with the CM, Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries expressed his desire to invest in the real estate sector in view of increasing urbanisation in the state.

Along with this, he informed about the plan to set-up an agro-chemical industry. Godrej said that his group is expanding the unit at Malanpur. The group will increase activities in the health sector under CSR. Apprising about the possibilities in the field of tourism, Chouhan said that economic activities are increasing in the state due to the continuous rise in the per capita income of the state.

Adani Group plans to invest 60 thousand crores in the state

Pranav Adani of Adani Agro Oil and Gas said that his group has plans to invest Rs 60 thousand crore in the fields of minerals, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal in the state.

During the discussion regarding Chief Minister Chouhan prioritising local youths in employment, Adani said that it is our duty. The group will conduct skill upgradation activities in the state to train the youths as per their requirements. The group also plans to set-up a hospital in the state. The CM also apprised him about the possibilities of setting-up food processing units in the state.

Noel Tata met Chief Minister Chouhan

In a discussion with Chouhan, Noel Tata of Tata International said that his group will expand its activities in the state. The group will also increase the number of its retail outlet units in the state. CM Chouhan expressed the need to increase the export activities of the group from the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ITC Group will invest 1500 crores: 1000 FPOs will be established in state

Sanjeev Puri of ITC Group said that Madhya Pradesh is more active than other states in the field of inviting investment. An example of development has been presented in Indore. In a discussion with the CM, Puri said that 300 FPOs are being operated by ITC in the state. The target is to expand these and set-up 1000 FPOs, an investment of Rs 1500 crore will be made in this.

ITC Group is going to set-up a packaging and food processing unit in the state. The packaging unit will start by the end of this year. The group is promoting the cultivation of aromatic plants. A unit based on its processing will also be established in the state. ITC Mart is also being expanded to provide guidance to farmers regarding harvesting, selling etc.

Rekha Menon of Accenture Group describes state's IT policy as useful

Rekha Menon of Accenture appreciated the IT policy of Madhya Pradesh and said that this policy is very useful and friendly for the IT industry. Indore has a suitable working environment. Therefore, Indore is continuously emerging as the centre of IT professionals. Accenture has started operations in Indore only 6 months back, where 1400 people are working. The group will expand its activities in the state.

Reliance Group will expand 5G facility in entire state

Nikhil R. Meswani of Reliance Industries said that economic activities are increasing due to investment in the service sector. Therefore, Reliance Group will make 5G facility available in the entire state till the tehsil level by the end of this year. 175 petrol pumps are being operated by the group in the state, this number will also be doubled.

Reliance Group is keen to make big investments in the solar energy sector. For this, necessary survey and study is going on in the Chambal region. The group is also willing to invest in setting-up complete textile processing units in the state. CM Chouhan said that the state government is committed to the progress of the state and is always ready to provide all possible co-operation to industrialists and investors.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Guyana and Suriname Presidents visit Pithampur