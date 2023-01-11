Madhya Pradesh: Guyana and Suriname Presidents visit Pithampur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Presidents of Guyana and Suriname visited Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Pithampur Industrial area on Tuesday. The two Presidents Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad were accompanied by delegation of their countries. Panama’s foreign minister too had joined them. The delegation accompanied by many overseas Indians was welcomes at the entrance of SEZ by top officials of the district

The two Presidents stayed in the SEZ for two hours and visited Mylan Laboratories Ltd, Symbiotec Pharma Lab Pvt Ltd, Shankar Soya Concepts, Jaya Engineering Plant, and took information about the production. Presidents of both countries and the members who came with him were warmly welcomed by the factory manager by showering rose petals. Unprecedented security arrangements were made for the visiting Presidents. Industrial area traffic was diverted on one lane on Mhow Neemuch Four-lane, the intersection was barricaded,

Shankar Soya's manager Manish Magarbani said that Indian links of Dr Irfaan Ali and other guests were welcomed as well as observed the entire soya plant, detailed information about the production and quality was provided.

Many young industrialists including Pithampur industrialist Tulsi Manwani were present on the occasion.