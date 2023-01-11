Madhya Pradesh: Global Investors’ Summit to kick off in Indore today

e-Paper Get App
Many people who came to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas have stayed back to attend the GIS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal/ Indore: The two-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) is going to be set in motion in the financial capital of the state Indore on Wednesday after four years. The summit has a lot to do with the state government after the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD).

Both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been vying with each other for the past few months. Therefore, the financial experts will keep an eye on the investors’ summits being held in both the states, especially because of their timings.

In MP, the GIS is being held on January 11 and 12. It is being organised in UP from February 10 to 12. Before the GIS, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had met industrialists in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. As many as 400 industrialists are coming to MP.

Similarly, Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, had met the industrialists and people from the film industry before the GIS in his state.

It will be seen in which state the industrialists prefer to put their money in. Both the states are BJP-ruled. In October 2019, the state government led by Kamal Nath organised Magnificent MP. A proposal for investment of Rs 72k was discussed at the meet.

Nevertheless, the government was changed and Covid-19 afflicted the entire world. So, GIS is being held after four years. The government is hopeful of big investments in the state, since the summit is being held after such a long recess.

Many people who came to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas have stayed back to attend the GIS. The government is eying on creating jobs through investments, so that the ruling party may get some benefits in the ensuing assembly elections.

