 Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas
Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The comprehensive development efforts by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar continued to influx projects worth Rs 6.50 crore in Dewas. These projects include road asphalting, CC road construction, pavers block installation, public toilet construction, garden development and the inauguration of the Sanjeevani clinics.

Bhoomi pujan and inauguration ceremony of these projects were led by MLA representative Vikram Singh Puar, mayor Geeta Aggarwal, MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Aggarwal, MLA representative Bharat Chaudhary, along with ward councillors and representatives.

Road asphalting on Jetpura Main Road, public toilet construction in the Chaudhary locality, drain construction near Saurabh Dairy, Sanjeevani clinic building and smart lane road in Civil Line are some of highlights of these projects. Ward 30, 32 and 33 witnessed significant road work from the Railway Station intersection to the DRP Line.

The development wave extends to Ward 32, with open gym equipment installation and Ward 34, with the construction of Sanjeevani clinic building. Additionally, Ward 43 is undergoing garden development and pond restoration work under the Amrit 2.0 scheme, while Ward 45 witnesses bath house, toilet and pavers block projects, along with road asphalting on Nagda Main Road.

article-image

