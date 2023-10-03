Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Rape Accused Sent To Police Custody

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The accused in the rape of a four-year-old girl under Shamgarh police station locality has been put on a two-day police remand. Police investigations have revealed that the accused is a repeat offender, having attempted similar crimes on three prior occasions, all of which are registered cases in the Narayangarh police station area.

The accused has a history of attempting to molest minors and has previously served jail terms in two cases. This horrifying incident marks his fourth offence.

Amid the backdrop of impending elections, political discussions surrounding the rape case have intensified. State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala via Twitter raised questions about the government's handling of the situation.

Furthermore, on Monday evening, Congress members staged a protest by burning the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Gandhi Square. Later, a delegation from the Congress party visited the district to meet the victim.

The Congress delegation included Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Dr Archana Jaiswal and Vipin Jain. They met with the victim and announced financial assistance of Rs 51,000 to her.

Dr Bhuria, expressing his concerns, highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a surge in such heinous incidents and referred to the state as the `rape capital’. Medical professionals attending to the victim reported that she is receiving improved treatment and is recovering.

