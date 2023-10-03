Madhya Pradesh: 27 Mentally Challenged Workers Rescued Under Abhyudaya Campaign In Guna

Representational Pic | File

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Abhyudaya campaign, aimed at rescuing mentally challenged workers, continued to make progress in Guna, with a total of 27 workers now freed from challenging conditions. On Gandhi Jayanti, four more persons were rescued from dhabas where they had been working under distressing circumstances.

Under the guidance of collector Tarun Rathi, a joint team comprising district and police administration personnel have been tirelessly working to identify and release mentally challenged labourers.

The latest rescues included A Abdul Rahim from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, who was found at Sajan Dhaba on AB Road. Besides, Brijesh Kumar Singh aka Dheeraj Singh, from Chapra, Bihar, was liberated from Dadu Ka Dhaba on AB Road. Kamal Singh Rajput, a resident of Mohanpur in Pandhana district, Khandwa, was rescued from Sajan Dhaba on AB Road.

Meanwhile, Deepak from Kirar Tehsil, Bhitarwar, Gwalior, was discovered wandering on AB Road. The process of his being reunited with his family will be done after discussions.

Collector Rathi has urged the public to participate actively in the campaign by promptly reporting any information regarding mentally challenged labourers in their villages or towns to labour inspector Lalmani Singh, in charge of the helpline desk.

The collector has directed the assistant labour officer to expedite the release of mentally challenged workers in the district within the next 10 days. All those who have been rescued are being provided rehabilitation and proper treatment at Shivpuri Ashram.

