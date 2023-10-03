 Madhya Pradesh: First-ever `Gau-Vanya Vihar’ To Come Up In Mandsaur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Dung |

Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district is all set to get its first ever `Gau-Vanya Vihar’ here at Koteshwar Mahadev Temple premises under Morkheda gram panchayat to accommodate over 1,000 stray cattle.

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang has approved Rs 30 lakh in the first phase and also put forth a development plan worth over crores before the state government.

On the long-standing demands of Sitamau’s `Goamrit Seva Sansthan’ for the creation of a space for service, dedication, and devotion to cattle `considered as Mother’, the minister finally approved funds for the construction of a cow shed which would be spread over 500 bighas to accommodate up to 1,000 stray cattle.

In addition to that, the `Gau-Vanya Vihar’ would also boost tourism around ancient and sacred Kodijhar Koteshwar Mahadev Temple. The foundation stone laying ceremony of `Gau-Vanya Vihar’ was held here at temple premises on Monday.

Cow welfare organisation `Goamrit Seva Sansthan’ also placed demands for state’s first cattle hospital to provide excellent medical care to cattle. `Gau-Vanya Vihar’ would prove to be land where productivity is directly aligned with the dedication to care and service.

