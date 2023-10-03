 Madhya Pradesh: Police Enhances Vigil In Neighbouring Areas After Kukshi Incident
Madhya Pradesh: Police Enhances Vigil In Neighbouring Areas After Kukshi Incident

Updated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after communal violence erupted in Kukshi town of Dhar district on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, police in neighbouring areas including Jobat town of Alirajpur have enhanced vigil to avert similar incidents ahead of festival seasons.

Notably, during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Kukshi town, communal tensions flared up, resulting in vandalism and clashes. Meanwhile, there was huge resentment among a section of the community over the incident, as they observed a complete shutdown for three days, demanding stringent action against those who tried to disturb communal harmony in the region.

To protest against the stone-pelting incident, members of the community members collectively recited Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Krishna Temple and also carried out a rally and handed over a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar demanding strict action and demolition of the houses of the culprits.

Similarly, police in Jobat town have enhanced vigil against the entry of anti-social elements and those involved in spreading rumours on social media sites and disturbing peace and harmony in the region. Police have urged citizens to immediately inform police about unknown person in the region and sought details such as ration card.

