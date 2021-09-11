e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:45 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma Arti of Lord Shiva in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple opened for public after 17 months

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bhasma Arti Darshan entry was not open for the common devotees.
Staff Reporter
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 17 months after the entry restrictions, Bhasma Arti of Mahakaleshwar Temple has been opened for common devotees on Saturday.

A special Bhasma Arti of Lord Shiva was held on Saturday which was attended by devotees from various parts of the country. The devotees prayed for wellness of the world and society.

Bala Guru, the priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple said, "It is a matter of joy that Bhasma Arti of Lord Shiva has been opened for the public after 17 months. It is a really joyous, exciting occasion for the devotees. I would like to thank all the devotees and the district administration for this."

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:45 AM IST
