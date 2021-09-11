Ujjain: 33 dengue cases reported in city

Ujjain: Dengue has been confirmed in 33 out of 118 samples tested in the authorised lab of the District Hospital in Ujjain on Friday.

If private labs tests are included, then this number can run into hundreds. Amidst the outbreak of dengue, the team of Malaria Department has started taking samples.

The fogging and larval survey has been started again. Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water. Therefore, the Malaria Department has issued an advisory, not to allow clean water to gather around the house.

According to information received from District Malaria Officer Dr SK Akhand, 10 anti-larva and surveillance teams are monitoring the situation in the city.

Not a single case of dengue death has been reported in Ujjain so far, said a health official. A large number of dengue victims have been found by health workers and their families living in the District Hospital premises. After this, special attention is being given to the cleanliness of the premises.

Malaria department official Dr SK Akhand said Dengue is on the verge of spreading across Ujjain. We are trying our best to contain the vector borne disease.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Dengue hits quarters of Ujjain District Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:28 AM IST