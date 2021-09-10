Madhya Pradesh: Dengue hits quarters of Ujjain District Hospital

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the health department about the awareness drive and survey on vector-borne diseases like Dengue and malaria fell flat as the health workers living on the District Hospital premises were found to be affected with Dengue.

According to inputs 5 children and women living on the District Hospital are battling with Dengue. Their treatment is going on. Sources said ambulance driver Krishnalal Jagnik's two children Lagnesh and Harshita and health worker Vijay Lavre's son Amit, daughter Ruchita and wife Jyoti Lavre are under treatment at Madhavnagar Hospital. Health worker Monica is also suffering from dengue. Two days ago, Balmukund's son Mohit, who lived in the campus, was discharged from the hospital. More than six children and their kin living on the hospital premises are ill.

Sources said that the entire hospital premise is filled with garbage and filth. Rain water accumulates in spots across the entire campus and there is a huge infestation of mosquitoes.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:29 AM IST